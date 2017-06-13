M-E Girard, Zena Sharman, Jessica L. Webb, jia qing wilson-yang win Lambda Literary Awards

Four Canadian authors have won 2017 Lambda Literary Awards, of the 13 nominated this year.

The U.S.-based awards recognize the prior year’s best English-language titles by LGBT authors in 24 categories. They were distributed at a ceremony in New York City on June 12.

M-E Girard won in the LGBT Children’s/Young Adult category for Girl Mans Up (Harper Teen Canada). The novel, about a teen coming to terms with her queer identity and deciding what treatment she will accept from others, also landed Girard on this year’s Kobo Emerging Writer Prize shortlist for literary fiction.

Vancouver health researcher Zena Sharman won in the LGBT Anthology category for The Remedy: Queer and Trans Voices on Health and Health Care (Arsenal Pulp Press), which tells real-life stories of LGBT individual’s experiences with the healthcare system.

Jessica L. Webb won in the Lesbian Mystery category for Pathogen (Bold Stroke Books), the second in her Dr. Kate Morrison Thriller series, about a deadly virus that strikes a B.C. small town.

Toronto’s qing wilson-yang won in the Transgender Fiction category for her debut novel, Small Beauty (Metonymy Press), about a trans women who escapes the city to an old family home to mourn the death of her cousin, only to learn secrets that tie her closer to her relatives. The title garnered the author an honour of distinction by the Writers’ Trust of Canada in 2016.

A full list of winners is available at LambdaLiterary.org.