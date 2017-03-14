M.E. Girard, Vivek Shraya among 13 Canadians nominated for 2017 Lambda Literary Awards

Thirteen Canadians have been nominated for the 29th annual Lambda Literary Awards, recognizing the best in LGBTQ literature. This year, 143 titles were nominated in 23 categories, culled from nearly 900 submissions from more than 300 publishers.

The Canadian finalists are:

Lynda A. Archer in the Lesbian Fiction category for Tears in the Grass (Dundurn)

Ma-Nee Chacaby in the Lesbian Memoir/Biography category for A Two-Spirit Journey: The Autobiography of a Lesbian Ojibwa-Cree Elder (University of Manitoba Press)

Kai Cheng Thom in the Transgender Fiction category for Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl’s Confabulous Memoir (Metonymy Press)

Lucian Childs and U.S. author Martha Amore, eds. in the LGBTQ Anthology category for Building Fires in the Snow: A Collection of Alaska LGBTQ Short Fiction and Poetry (Snowy Owl Books/University of Alaska Press)

David Homel (trans.) and French authors Arnaud Delalande and Eric Liberge in the LGBTQ Graphic Novels category for The Case of Alan Turing: The Extraordinary and Tragic Story of the Legendary Codebreaker (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Lois Fine in the LGBTQ Drama category for Freda and Jem’s Best of the Week (Playwrights Canada Press)

M.E. Girard in the LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult category for Girl Mans Up (Harper Teen Canada)

Chase Joynt and Mike Hoolbloom in the Transgender Non-fiction category for You Only Live Twice: Sex, Death and Transition (Coach House Books)

Zena Sharman in the LGBTQ Anthology category for The Remedy (Arsenal Pulp)

Vivek Shraya in the Transgender Poetry category for even this page is white (Arsenal Pulp)

Jessica L. Webb in the Lesbian Mystery category for Under Contract (Clover Valley Press)

jia qing wilson-yang in the Transgender Fiction category for Small Beauty (Metonymy Press)

The full list of nominees – which include U.S. author Sarah Schulman, whose book Conflict is Not Abuse was published by Vancouver’s Arsenal Pulp Press – are listed on the Lammys website. Winners of the Visionary and Trustee awards, along with the master of ceremonies and the presenters, will be named in April. Winners will be celebrated at a gala in New York City on June 12.