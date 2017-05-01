Teva Harrison, Ann Y.K. Choi among Kobo Emerging Writer Prize finalists

Rakuten Kobo has released the shortlists for its 2017 Emerging Writer Prizes, offering $10,000 to a new author in each of three categories. Along with a cash prize, the three winners will receive promotional and marketing support.
The following finalists were selected based on Kobo e-reading data such as book completion rates, customer ratings, and reviews:
Non-Fiction, to be judged by author Ross King
- Sarah Barmak, Closer: Notes from the Orgasmic Frontier of Female Sexuality (Coach House Books)
- Ann Brocklehurst, Dark Ambition (Penguin Canada)
- Denise Donlon, Fearless as Possible (Under the Circumstances) (House of Anansi Press)
- Teva Harrison, In-Between Days: A Memoir About Living with Cancer (Anansi)
- Stephen Le, 100 Million Years Of Food (HarperCollins)
- Rajiv Surendra, The Elephants in My Backyard (Random House Canada)
Literary Fiction, to be judged by author Zoe Whittall
- Ann Y.K. Choi, Kay’s Lucky Coin Variety (Touchstone/S&S Canada)
- John Bart, Middenrammers (Freehand Books)
- M-E Girard, Girl Mans Up (HarperCollins)
- Lynne Kutsukake, The Translation of Love (Knopf Canada)
- Eric Beck Rubin, School of Velocity (Doubleday Canada)
- Heather Tucker, The Clay Girl (ECW Press)
Genre Fiction (Speculative Fiction)
- Kade Cook, GREY (Theo & Quinn Creative Works)
- Jean-Francois Dubeau, The Life Engineered (Inkshares)
- Jay Hosking, Three Years with the Rat (Penguin)
- Cynthea Masson, The Alchemists’ Council (ECW)
- Barbara Radecki, The Darkhouse (Cormorant Books)
- Dee Willson, A Keeper’s Truth (Driven Press)
The recipients will be announced at a ceremony in Toronto on June 27.