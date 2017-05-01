Teva Harrison, Ann Y.K. Choi among Kobo Emerging Writer Prize finalists

Rakuten Kobo has released the shortlists for its 2017 Emerging Writer Prizes, offering $10,000 to a new author in each of three categories. Along with a cash prize, the three winners will receive promotional and marketing support.

The following finalists were selected based on Kobo e-reading data such as book completion rates, customer ratings, and reviews:

Non-Fiction, to be judged by author Ross King

Literary Fiction, to be judged by author Zoe Whittall

Genre Fiction (Speculative Fiction)

Kade Cook, GREY (Theo & Quinn Creative Works)

Jean-Francois Dubeau, The Life Engineered (Inkshares)

Jay Hosking, Three Years with the Rat (Penguin)

Cynthea Masson, The Alchemists’ Council (ECW)

Barbara Radecki, The Darkhouse (Cormorant Books)

Dee Willson, A Keeper’s Truth (Driven Press)

The recipients will be announced at a ceremony in Toronto on June 27.