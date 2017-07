The trailer for the miniseries adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel Alias Grace has arrived.

The six-hour series, which premieres in Canada on CBC Sept. 25 and subsequently streamed globally on Netflix, is adapted by Toronto’s Halfire Entertainment, written and produced by Sarah Polley (Away From Her), directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho), and executive produced by Noreen Halpern (Rookie Blue). Stars include Sarah Gadon, Paul Gross, and Anna Paquin.