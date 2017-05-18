Alias Grace mini-series to premiere on Sept. 25

More Atwood adaptations, please! The premiere date for the upcoming mini-series based on Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel Alias Grace is finally set. CBC will air the first episode of the six-part series on Sept. 25, the broadcaster has announced. The series will stream outside of Canada around the word on Netflix, following the CBC premiere. CBC also released a first look at the production, which was written and produced by Sarah Polley (Take This Waltz, Away from Her), directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho, I Shot Andy Warhol), and stars Sarah Gadon, Paul Gross, and Anna Paquin.