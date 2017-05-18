Alias Grace mini-series to premiere on Sept. 25

Quill and Quire

Sarah Gadon as Grace Marks (Sabrina Lantos/CBC/Netflix)

More Atwood adaptations, please! The premiere date for the upcoming mini-series based on Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel Alias Grace is finally set. CBC will air the first episode of the six-part series on Sept. 25, the broadcaster has announced. The series will stream outside of Canada around the word on Netflix, following the CBC premiere. CBC also released a first look at the production, which was written and produced by Sarah Polley (Take This WaltzAway from Her), directed by Mary Harron (American PsychoI Shot Andy Warhol), and stars Sarah Gadon, Paul Gross, and Anna Paquin.