Melanie Mah, Meaghan Strimas win 2017 Trillium Book Awards

The winners of this year’s Trillium Book Awards, administered by the Ontario Media and Development Corporation, were announced at a gala in Toronto on June 20. The annual prizes honour two English- and two French-language titles that represent literary excellence from the province’s writers.

Trillium Book Award – English-language ($20,000 to author, $2,500 to publisher)

Melanie Mah, The Sweetest One (Cormorant Books)

Trillium Book Award – French-language ($20,000 to author, $2,500 to publisher)

Jean Boisjoli, La Mesure du temps (Éditions Prise de parole)

Trillium Book Award for Poetry – English-language ($10,000 to author, $2,000 to publisher)

Meaghan Strimas, Yes or Nope (Mansfield Press)

Trillium Book Award for Poetry – French-language ($10,000 to author, $2,000 to publisher)

Pierre-Luc Bélanger, Ski, Blanche et avalanche (Éditions David)

Thirteen English-language finalists – André Alexis, Kamal Al-Solaylee, Danila Botha, Leesa Dean, Susan Holbrook, Laurie D. Graham, and Dane Swan – each received $500.