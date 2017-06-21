Quill and Quire

Melanie Mah, Meaghan Strimas win 2017 Trillium Book Awards

The winners of this year’s Trillium Book Awards, administered by the Ontario Media and Development Corporation, were announced at a gala in Toronto on June 20. The annual prizes honour two English- and two French-language titles that represent literary excellence from the province’s writers.

Trillium Book Award – English-language ($20,000 to author, $2,500 to publisher)
Melanie Mah, The Sweetest One (Cormorant Books)

Trillium Book Award – French-language ($20,000 to author, $2,500 to publisher)
Jean Boisjoli, La Mesure du temps (Éditions Prise de parole)

Trillium Book Award for Poetry – English-language ($10,000 to author, $2,000 to publisher)
Meaghan Strimas, Yes or Nope (Mansfield Press)

Trillium Book Award for Poetry – French-language ($10,000 to author, $2,000 to publisher)
Pierre-Luc Bélanger, Ski, Blanche et avalanche (Éditions David)

Thirteen English-language finalists – André Alexis, Kamal Al-Solaylee, Danila Botha, Leesa Dean, Susan Holbrook, Laurie D. Graham, and Dane Swan – each received $500.