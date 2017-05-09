André Alexis, Kamal Al-Solaylee, and Danila Botha among finalists for 30th Trillium Book Award

Six English and five French books have been nominated for the 30th Trillium Book Award.

Three titles have also been shortlisted for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in English language, as well as three titles for the Trillium Book Award for Children’s Literature in French language.

The finalists, who will each receive a $500 honorarium, are as follows:

English-language finalists, Trillium Book Award ($20,000 prize, $2,500 to publisher of winning work):



English-language finalists, Trillium Book Award for Poetry ($10,000 prize, $2,000 to publisher of winning work):

French-language finalists, Trillium Book Award ($20,000 prize, $2,500 to publisher of winning work):

Jean Boisjoli, La mesure du temps (Éditions Prise de parole)

Louis L’Allier, Nikolaos, le copiste (Éditions David)

Éric Mathieu, Les suicidés d’Eau-Claire (Éditeur La Mèche)

Paul-François Sylvestre, Cinquante ans de « p’tits bonheurs » au Théâtre français de Toronto (Éditions du Gref)

Michèle Vinet, L’enfant-feu (Éditions Prise de parole)

French-language finalists, Trillium Book Award for Children’s Literature ($10,000 prize, $2,000 to publisher of winning work):

Pierre-Luc Bélanger, Ski, blanche et avalanche (Éditions David)

Gilles Dubois, Nanuktalva (Éditions David)

Daniel Marchildon, Zazette, la chatte des Ouendats (Soulières Éditeur)

The winners will be announced on June 20 at a dinner to be held in Toronto.