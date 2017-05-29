Elle Wild, Donna Morrissey and Gordon Korman highlight 2017 Arthur Ellis Awards winners

This year’s Arthur Ellis Awards for Excellence in Crime Writing were revealed at a gala held at the Arts and Letters Club of Toronto on May 25. The awards have been handed out annually since 1984 by the Crime Writers of Canada. The winners in each category were selected from a shortlist of 5 finalists.

Best Novel – Donna Morrissey, The Fortunate Brother (Viking Canada)

Elle Wild, Strange Things Done (Dundurn) Best Novella, The Lou Allin Memorial Award – Rick Blechta, Rundown (Orca Book Publishers)

Best Short Story – Susan Daly, A Death at the Parsonage, The Whole She-Bang 3 (Toronto Sisters in Crime)

Best Book in French – Marie-Ève Bourassa, Red Light: Adieu, Mignonne (Groupe Ville-Marie Littérature, vlb éditions)

Best Juvenile/YA Book – Gordon Korman, Masterminds: Criminal Destiny (HarperCollins)

Best Non-fiction Book – Jeremy Grimaldi, A Daughter's Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story (Dundurn)

Unhanged Arthur Award for Best Unpublished First Crime Novel – S.J. Jennings, The Golkonda Project

Jeremy Grimaldi, A Daughter’s Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story (Dundurn) Unhanged Arthur Award for Best Unpublished First Crime Novel – S.J. Jennings, The Golkonda Project