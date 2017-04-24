Quill and Quire

Awards

Gordon Korman, Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon among 2017 Arthur Ellis Awards shortlisters

Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon

The finalists for this year’s Arthur Ellis Awards, administered by the Crime Writers of Canada to recognize the country’s best crime writing in one French-language and seven English categories, have been announced. Digital versions of the shortlisted titles can be previewed or purchased via Kobo. The winners will be announced May 25.

Best Novel

  • Kelley Armstrong, City of the Lost, (Vintage Canada)
  • Michael Helm, After James (McClelland & Stewart)
  • Maureen Jennings, Dead Ground in Between (M&S)
  • Janet Kellough, Wishful Seeing (Dundurn Press)
  • Donna Morrissey, The Fortunate Brother (Viking Canada)

Best First Novel

  • Ryan Aldred, Rum Luck (Five Star Publishing)
  • R.M.Greenaway, Cold Girl (Dundurn)
  • Mark Lisac, Where the Bodies Lie (NeWest Press)
  • Amy Stuart, Still Mine (Simon & Schuster Canada)
  • Elle WildStrange Things Done (Dundurn )

Best Novella The Lou Allin Memorial Award

  • Rick Blechta, Rundown (Orca Book Publishers)
  • Brenda Chapman, No Trace (Grass Roots Press)
  • Jas. R. Petrin, “The Devil You Know” in Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine (Dell Publishing)
  • Linda L. Richards, When Blood Lies (Orca)
  • Peter Robinson, “The Village That Lost Its Head” in Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine (Dell)

Best Short Story

  • Cathy Ace, “Steve’s Story” from The Whole She-Bang 3 (Toronto Sisters in Crime)
  • Susan Daly, “A Death at the Parsonage” from The Whole She-Bang 3 (Toronto Sisters in Crime)
  • Elizabeth Hosang, “Where There’s a Will” from The Whole She-Bang 3 (Toronto Sisters in Crime)
  • Scott Mackay, “The Ascent” from Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine (Dell)
  • David Morrell, “The Granite Kitchen” from, Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine (Dell)

Best Juvenile/YA Book

  • Gordon KormanMasterminds: Criminal Destiny (HarperTrophy)
  • Nora McClintockTrial by Fire (Orca)
  • John Moss, The Girl in a Coma (Poisoned Pen Press)
  • Caroline Pignat, Shooter (Razorbill Canada)
  • Eva Wiseman, Another Me (Tundra Books)

Best Non-fiction Book

  • Christie Blatchford, Life Sentence: Stories from Four Decades of Court Reporting — or, How I Fell Out of Love with the Canadian Justice System (Doubleday Canada)
  • Joe Friesen, The Ballad of Danny Wolfe: Life of a Modern Outlaw (Signal)
  • Jeremy Grimaldi, A Daughter’s Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story (Dundurn)
  • Debra Komar, Black River Road: An Unthinkable Crime, an Unlikely Suspect, and the Question of Character (Goose Lane Editions)
  • Bobbi-Jean MacKinnonShadow of Doubt: The Trial of Dennis Oland (Goose Lane)

Unhanged Arthur for Best Unpublished First Crime Novel

  • Mary Fernando, An Absence of Empathy
  • S.J. Jennings, The Golkonda Project
  • Charlotte Morganti, Concrete Becomes Her
  • Ann Shortell, Celtic Knot
  • Mark Thomas, The Last Dragon

Best Book in French

  • Marie-Eve Bourassa, Red Light: Adieu, Mignonne (vlb éditeur)
  • Chrystine Brouillet, Vrai ou faux (Éditions Druide)
  • Guillaume Morrissette, Terreur domestique (Guy Saint-Jean Éditeur)
  • Johanne Seymour, Rinzen et l’homme perdu (Expression Noire)
  • Richard Ste-Marie, Le Blues des sacrifiés (Éditions Alire)