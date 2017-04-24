Gordon Korman, Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon among 2017 Arthur Ellis Awards shortlisters

The finalists for this year’s Arthur Ellis Awards, administered by the Crime Writers of Canada to recognize the country’s best crime writing in one French-language and seven English categories, have been announced. Digital versions of the shortlisted titles can be previewed or purchased via Kobo. The winners will be announced May 25.

Best Novel

Kelley Armstrong, City of the Lost , (Vintage Canada)

(Vintage Canada) Michael Helm, After James (McClelland & Stewart)

Maureen Jennings, Dead Ground in Between (M&S)

Janet Kellough, Wishful Seeing (Dundurn Press)

Donna Morrissey, The Fortunate Brother (Viking Canada)

Best First Novel

Ryan Aldred, Rum Luck (Five Star Publishing)

R.M.Greenaway, Cold Girl (Dundurn)

Mark Lisac, Where the Bodies Lie (NeWest Press)

Amy Stuart, Still Mine (Simon & Schuster Canada)

Elle Wild, Strange Things Done (Dundurn )

Best Novella The Lou Allin Memorial Award

Rick Blechta, Rundown (Orca Book Publishers)

Brenda Chapman, No Trace (Grass Roots Press)

Jas. R. Petrin, “The Devil You Know” in Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine (Dell Publishing)

Linda L. Richards, When Blood Lies (Orca)

Peter Robinson, “The Village That Lost Its Head” in Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine (Dell)

Best Short Story

Cathy Ace, “Steve’s Story” from The Whole She-Bang 3 (Toronto Sisters in Crime)

Susan Daly, “A Death at the Parsonage” from The Whole She-Bang 3 (Toronto Sisters in Crime)

Elizabeth Hosang, “Where There’s a Will” from The Whole She-Bang 3 (Toronto Sisters in Crime)

Scott Mackay, “The Ascent” from Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine (Dell)

David Morrell, “The Granite Kitchen” from, Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine (Dell)

Best Juvenile/YA Book

Gordon Korman, Masterminds: Criminal Destiny (HarperTrophy)

Nora McClintock, Trial by Fire (Orca)

John Moss, The Girl in a Coma (Poisoned Pen Press)

Caroline Pignat, Shooter (Razorbill Canada)

Eva Wiseman, Another Me (Tundra Books)

Best Non-fiction Book

Christie Blatchford, Life Sentence: Stories from Four Decades of Court Reporting — or, How I Fell Out of Love with the Canadian Justice System (Doubleday Canada)

Joe Friesen, The Ballad of Danny Wolfe: Life of a Modern Outlaw (Signal)

Jeremy Grimaldi, A Daughter’s Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story (Dundurn)

Debra Komar, Black River Road: An Unthinkable Crime, an Unlikely Suspect, and the Question of Character (Goose Lane Editions)

Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon, Shadow of Doubt: The Trial of Dennis Oland (Goose Lane)

Unhanged Arthur for Best Unpublished First Crime Novel

Mary Fernando, An Absence of Empathy

S.J. Jennings, The Golkonda Project

Charlotte Morganti, Concrete Becomes Her

Ann Shortell, Celtic Knot

Mark Thomas, The Last Dragon

Best Book in French