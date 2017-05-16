Alex Marland wins Donner Prize for political writing

Alex Marland, the Newfoundland-based political researcher, political science professor, and Memorial University associate dean of arts, was named the winner of this year’s Donner Prize, which recognizes the best book on a topic of public policy by a Canadian.

The jury, which selected Marland Brand Command: Canadian Politics and Democracy in the Age of Message Control (UBC Press), from 81 submissions, called the book an “authoritative, original and accessible treatise on the most significant development in modern democratic politics.”

Marland received the $50,000 prize at a ceremony in Toronto.

This year’s finalists included: Juliet Johnson for Priests of Prosperity: How Central Bankers Transformed the Postcommunist World, Daniel J. Levitin, for A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age, Sandra Martin for A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices, and Yves Couturier, Lucie Bonin, and Louise Belzile for L’intégration des services en santé: Une approche populationnelle. Each received an award of $7,500.