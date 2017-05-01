Deborah Campbell, Julie Flett among B.C. Book Prize winners

The West Coast Book Prize Society has named the winners of this year’s B.C. Book Prizes, honouring the province’s writers and publishers with $2,000 in each of seven categories. A special $5,000 Governor’s Award for literary achievement over one’s career was presented to Douglas Coupland.

The following authors received their awards at the Lieutenant Governor’s B.C. Book Prizes Gala in Vancouver on April 29:

Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize

Jennifer Manuel, The Heaviness of Things That Float (Douglas & McIntyre)

Roderick Haig-Brown Regional Prize

Neil J. Sterritt, Mapping My Way Home: A Gitxsan History (Creekstone Press)

Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize

Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize

Christie Harris Illustrated Children’s Literature Prize

Monique Gray Smith and Julie Flett, ill., My Heart Fills With Happiness (Orca Book Publishers)

Sheila A. Egoff Children’s Literature Prize

Iain Lawrence, The Skeleton Tree (Tundra Books)

Bill Duthie Booksellers’ Choice Award

Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence