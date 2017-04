Douglas Coupland has been named recipient of B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence.

The Vancouver artist, author, and designer was selected for the annual honour by a jury comprising CBC Radio host Sheryl MacKay, author and publisher Alan Twigg, and Book Warehouse Main Street manager Mary-Ann Yazedjian. Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon will present the award to Coupland at the B.C. Book Prizes Gala in Vancouver on April 29.