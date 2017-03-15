Into the Current book trailer wins SXSW award

The book trailer for Ottawa writer Jared Young’s debut novel Into the Current (Goose Lane Editions) has won the Jury Award for Excellence in Title Design at the South by Southwest multimedia conference and festival, up against big names like Jessica Jones, Doctor Strange, Westworld, and Stranger Things. Into the Current was also the first book trailer to ever been screened at SXSW.

Young partnered on the project with Chris Moberg, a motion designer and Young’s coworker at creative agency McMillan.

The awards ceremony took place at the Paramount Theatre on March 14.