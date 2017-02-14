Jared Young’s Into the Current up for SXSW award; becomes first book trailer to screen at the festival



The book trailer for Jared Young’s 2016 novel Into the Current (Goose Lane Editions) is nominated for a South by Southwest film design award, but he’ll have to beat some alien beings, superheroes, and royalty in order to the prize.

The trailer is nominated for excellence in title design, alongside Hollywood and Netflix blockbusters like Stranger Things, Jessica Jones, The Crown, and Doctor Strange. Young, who works for the Ottawa-based creative agency Macmillan, collaborated on the project with his colleague, motion designer Chris Moberg.

In addition to the nomination, Into the Current will become the first book trailer to screen at the festival. The ceremony takes place March 14.