Literary event listings, July 24–30, 2017

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Art Bar Reading Series: With Jonathan Moody, Darryl Whetter, Janice Colbert. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5 artbar.org

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Pam Withers: Promoting her new teen novel, Tracker’s Canyon. Indigo, 2505 Granville St., Vancouver. 12 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Toronto Poetry Slam: Featuring Ifrah Hussein. Hosted by Dave Silverberg. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. $7. torontopoetryslam.com

