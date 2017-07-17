Literary event listings: July 17–23, 2017

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Angela Lopes: Toronto launch of Lopes’s debut book, Bridge Retakes. Featuring an author Q&A with Malcolm Sutton. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Art Bar Reading Series: With Zachary Jones, Kate Sorbara, and Mugabi Byenkya. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5 artbar.org

Faye Chisholm Guenther: Launching the book Flood Lands. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

