Literary event listings, July 3–9, 2017

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Art Bar Reading Series: With Emily Izsak, Stevie Howell, and Noah Wareness. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5 artbar.org

