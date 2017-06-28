Toronto’s Word on the Street adds Indigenous and French-language stages

Toronto’s Word on the Street is adding two new stages to its offerings this year. An Indigenous Voices stage will feature authors such as Lee Maracle and Tanya Talaga promoting their latest work. The TFO Franco Stage will spotlight French-Canadian titles from the likes of Daniel Grenier, Monia Mazigh, and Stéphane Larue. Both stages will also feature children’s programming.

WOTS also announced lineup highlights for the event, which takes place at the Harbourfront Centre on Sept. 24. David Suzuki, Anne Michaels, and Emma Donoghue will appear on the Amazon.ca Bestsellers Stage. Nick Cutter and Robert J. Sawyer will participate in a series of author cruises, and chef-authors David Wolfman and Marlene Finn will offer cooking demos and samples at the Cooks ‘n’ Books stage.

More details about the lineup and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.