Photos: Shaughnessy Cohen Prize, Politics and the Pen gala

The Writers’ Trust of Canada awarded the $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing to Toronto author Kamal Al-Solaylee on May 10 at its annual Politics and the Pen Gala, held at Ottawa’s Fairmont Chateau Laurier. Al-Solaylee was recognized for his 2016 title, Brown: What Being Brown in the World Today Means (to Everyone) (HarperCollins), which was shortlisted for a Governor General’s Literary Award last year. See photos of the event below.