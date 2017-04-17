Literary event listings: April 17–23, 2017

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Art Bar Poetry Series: Tea and Oranges: A Leonard Cohen Tribute, with Adebe DeRango-Adem, Carolyn Smart, Clara Blackwood, Jacqueline Valencia, George Elliot Clarke, Moez Surani, Richard Glen Lett, Robin Richardson, and Stanley Fefferman. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Elizabeth Riddell-Dixon: Book launch for Breaking the Ice: Canada, Sovereignty, and the Arctic Extended Continental Shelf. Munk School of Global Affairs, 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto. 5 p.m. Free

Carolyn Harris: Book launch for Raising Royalty. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Dale Smith: Book launch for The Unbroken Machine. Owl’s Nest Books, 815A 49th Ave. S.W., Calgary. 7 p.m. Free

BC Book Prizes On Tour: With Mark Leiren-Young, and Margriet Ruurs. Cariboo Regional District Library, Williams Lake Branch, 180 North 3rd Ave., Suite A, Williams Lake, B.C. 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Joanna Goodman: Launching the book The Finishing School. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Dale Smith: Book launch for The Unbroken Machine. Audreys, 10702 Jasper Ave., Edmonton. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Danila Botha and Karen Connelly: Reading and discussing their latest books. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10

Arthur Ellis Award Shortlist 2017 Celebration: With Sam Wiebe, Cathy Ace, Marty Allen, Katherine Prairie, Merrilee Robson, and Elle Wild. Vancouver Public Library, Central Branch, 350 West Georgia St., Vancouver. 6:30 p.m. Free

Poetry & Beer: The Anansi Poetry Bash: With Dennis Lee, Kevin Connolly, Lynn Crosbie, and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson. Henderson Brewing Co.,

128A Sterling Rd., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free with ticket

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Concerts + Poets at the Library: With Will Gillespie and Gary Barwin. Central Library , 1st Floor, Hamilton Room, 55 York Boulevard, Hamilton. 12 p.m. Free

Farzana Doctor: Discussion with the author. Brampton Library, Cyril Clark Branch, 20 Loafer’s Ln., Brampton, Ont. 6 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Calgary Spoken Word Festival: Three days of workshops, performance, and celebration of poetry and music. Featuring Sheri-D Wilson, Mighty Mike McGee, Mary Pinkoski, Andre Prefontaine, Cobra Collins & Shaf, Lorna Crozier, Aritha van Herk, Afua Cooper, Micheline Maylor, Julie Trimingham, the Orbiting Ouroboros, and the Sadlier-Brown Band. April 22–25. Various venues and times. Full schedule: calgaryspokenwordfestival.com

R.J. Harlick: Signing copies of the Meg Harris mystery series. Indigo Barrhaven, 125 Riocan Ave., Nepean, Ont. 12 p.m. Free

Brenda Chapman: Signing copies of her Stonechild and Rouleau police procedural series. Coles Carlingwood, 2121 Carling Ave, Unit 23, Ottawa. 11 a.m. Free

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Draft Reading Series: With Ann Ireland, Terri Favro, Deniz Başar, and Manasi Nene. Flying Pony Café, 1481 Gerrard St. E., Toronto. 8 p.m.

