Literary event listings, April 10–16, 2017

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Trevor Cole: A Toronto Lit Up launch presentation of Cole’s The Whisky King. The Emmett Ray, 924 College St., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Betsy Struthers, Sharon Berg, and John Terpstra. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

John Boyko: Launching the book Sir John’s Echo. Christ Church Community Museum, 62 Queen St., Lakefield, Ont. 7 p.m. Free

Michael Kaan: Launching the book The Water Beetles. McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 7 p.m. Free

Carleigh Baker: Launching the short story collection Bad Endings, with guests Jonina Kirton and Patrik Sampler. Book Warehouse Main Street, 4118 Main St., Vancouver. 7 p.m. Free

Sarah de Leeuw: Discussing her new book, Where It Hurts, in conversation with Ariel Smith. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

BookThug Spring Launch: Spring book launch. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free.

Emily Nilsen: Launching the book Otolith. Touchstones Nelson – Museum of Art and History, 502 Vernon St., Nelson, B.C. 6:30 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Sleuth of Baker Street Mystery Readings: With Steve Burrows, Brenda Chapman, and Leslie Shimotakahara. Sleuth of Baker Street, 907 Millwood Rd., Toronto. 3 p.m. Free

Robert Fowler: Signing copies of his book Combat Mission Kandahar. Chapters Gloucester, 2401 City Park Dr., Gloucester, Ont. 11 a.m. Free

Hot Damn It’s A Queer Slam: Season 3 finals, with Queen Sheba from Atlanta. Seven poets from five cities compete to win first prize. Buddies In Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $15/$20. queerslam.com

