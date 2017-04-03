Literary event listings: April 3–9, 2017

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Rowers Reading Series: With Jeff Cottrill, Jasmine D’Costa, Pamela Mordecai, and Molly Peacock. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

Tuesday April 4

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Debbie Okun Hill, Ian Burgham, and Phlip Arima. Free Times Cafe, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m., $5. artbar.org

Steve Paikin: Discussing his experience writing the biography of Bill Davis. York University, 220 Glendon Hall, 2275 Bayview Ave. Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

Toronto Review of Books: Readings by Jessica Westhead, Heather Birrell, Rebecca Rosenblum, Mark Sampson, and Antanas Sileika. Poetry Jazz Café, 224 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. PWYC

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Ivan Coyote: Tomboy Survival Guide author in conversation with Rachel Giese. Brigantine Room, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10

Slant Reading Series: With Bänoo Zan and Shima Ra’essi. Montreal Bar & Grill, 382 College St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

One Book One Brampton Book Club: Farzana Doctor discusses her book Six Metres of Pavement. Brampton Library, Four Corners Branch, 65 Queen St. E., Brampton. 1 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

gritLIT: Now in its 13th year, gritLIT: Hamilton’s Readers and Writers Festival is a four-day celebration of Canadian authors. Bringing together some of Canada’s biggest literary talent and authors who are up and coming, gritLIT takes place April 6-9 at the Art Gallery of Hamilton. This year, it features more than 30 authors, including Guy Gavriel Kay, Bev Sellars, Denise Donlon, and Kerry Clare. Art Gallery of Hamilton, 123 King St. W., Hamilton. Full schedule at gritlit.ca.

Toronto Lit Up: R. Kolewe, Kateri Lanthier, Jennifer LoveGrove, Phoebe Wang and Catriona Wright: The League of Canadian Poets and the IFOA launches National Poetry Month and the new works of five Toronto poets. Toronto Centre for the Arts, 5040 Yonge St., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Robert Fowler: Signing his book Combat Mission Kandahar. Coles Billings Bridge, 2269 Riverside Dr., Ottawa. 11 a.m. Free

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Brenda Chapman: Launching the book Shallow End. Heart and Crown Preston, 353 Preston St., Ottawa. 7 p.m. Free

Steve Burrows: Launching the book A Shimmer of Hummingbirds, the fourth in his Birder Murder Mystery Series. A Different Drummer Books, 513 Locust St., Burlington, Ont. 4 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Toronto Poetry Slam: Spoken word competition, with special guest feature Justin Lamb from New Orleans. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $7.

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, s tart time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. Events must be received by noon Thursday for the following week’s listings.