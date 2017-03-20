Literary event listings, March 20–26, 2017

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Lisa Robertston: Reading from her new book, 3 Summers. Knife Fork Book in Rick’s Café, 281 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Jane Byers, Mark Sampson, and Nicole Saltz, plus an open mic. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Steve Burrows and Steven Heighton: Reading and about their new books, A Shimmer of Hummingbirds and The Nightingale Won’t Let You Sleep. Brigantine Room, Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Steve Paikin: On his experience writing Bill Davis’s biography. Market Hall Performing Arts Centre, 140 Charlotte St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Robert Fowler: Signing copies of his new book, Combat Mission. Chapters South Keys, 2210 Bank St., Ottawa. 11 a.m. Free

R.M. Greenaway: Book signing. Otter Books, 398 Baker St., Nelson, B.C. 2 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Draft Reading Series: With Marusya Bociurkiw, Puneet Dutt, Waubgeshig Rice, and Catriona Wright. Flying Pony Café, 1481 Gerrard St. E., Toronto. 3 p.m.

Lorna Schultz Nicholson: All-ages family themed literary evening and Italian-style dinner by Bella Vita Ristorante. Hotel Dallavalle, 142 Queen St., Niagara on the Lake, Ont. 5 p.m. $39.95

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, start time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. Events must be received by noon Thursday for the following week’s listings.