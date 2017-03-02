Freedom to Read Week isn’t over yet! Events to catch

The Book and Periodical Council’s annual Freedom to Read Week, raising awareness of literary censorship and banned or challenged titles, concludes on March 4. Here’s a list of events to catch before the week is out:

Ongoing Feb. 28–March 4

Banned books mugshots: Vancouver Island Regional Library (Nanaimo branch), Nanaimo, B.C.; VIRL (Cowichan branch), Duncan, B.C.; Fraser Valley Regional Library (Pitt Meadows, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford branches), Fraser Valley, B.C.; Winnipeg Public Library (St. James-Assiniboie and West End branches), Winnipeg; Meadow Lake Library/Lakeland Regional Library, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan; New Tecumseth Public Library (D.A. Jones Branch), Beeton, Ontario; Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry County Library (Morrisburg and Lancaster branches), Morrisburg, Ontario and Lancaster, Ontario

Banned books displays: Vancouver Public Library (Central branch), Vancouver, B.C.; Vancouver Island Regional Library (Port Alberni branch), Port Alberni, B.C.; Fort Nelson Public Library, Fort Nelson, B.C.; Barrie Public Library (Painswick and Downtown branches), Barrie, Ontario; Brock University Library, St. Catharines, Ontario; Burk’s Falls Public Library and Armour & Ryerson Union Library, Burk’s Falls, Ontario; Grimsby Public Library, Grimsby, Ontario; Oakville Trafalgar High School Library, Oakville, Ontario; Jean Vanier Catholic High School Learning Commons, Milton, Ontario; Victoria Park High School and Lethbridge College Buchanan Library, Lethbridge, Alberta; Estevan Public Library, Estevan, Saskatchewan; Sssiniboine Community College Library, Brandon, Manitoba; St. John Public Library (West branch), Saint John, N.B.; and SJPL (East branch), Saint John, N.B.

Challenged books challenges: Lambton County Library, Wyoming, Ontario;

Online banned books challenges: Nova Scotia Provincial Library; Barrie Public Library in Barrie, Ontario; Olds Municipal Library in Olds, Alberta; and Stratford Public Library in Stratford, Ontario

Censor poetry: Winnipeg Public Library (St. James-Assiniboia branch), Winnipeg

Banned books reader series: Mount Royal University, Calgary

Banned books story time and display: Ogema Public Library, Ogema, Saskatchewan

Challenged comics display: Chinook Regional Library (Swift Current branch), Swift Current, Saskatchewan

Challenged YA books display: Thompson-Nicola Regional District Library (North Kamloops branch), Kamloops, B.C.

Challenged children’s book display: Morinville Library, Morinville, Alberta

March 2

Banned book read-in: Kamloops Library, Kamloops, B.C.

Discussion on diversity in text with the Calgary Board of Education and the Calgary Public Library: CPL (Crowfoot branch) Calgary

Banned Books Club takes on Lois Lowry’s The Giver: Edmonton Public Library (McConachie eplGO branch), Edmonton

Discussion on the criminalization of comic books with library staff: Chinook Regional Library (Swift Current branch), Swift Current, Saskatchewan

March 3

Banned book story time: Winnipeg Public Library (West End branch), Winnipeg

Discussion on intellectual freedom in the surveillance age with Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s privacy, surveillance, and technology project director Brenda McPhail: Toronto Public Library’s Brentwood Program Room, Toronto

March 4