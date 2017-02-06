Literary event listings, Feb. 6–12, 2017

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Kristine Scarrow: Launching the book If This is Home. McNally Robinson Books, 3130 8th St. E., Saskatoon. 7 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Rowers Reading Series: With David Clink, Melanie Mah, Lana Pesch, and Vanessa Shields. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Dennis McConaghy: Reading from and signing Dysfunction: Canada After Keystone XL. Owl’s Nest Books, 815A 49th Ave. S.W., Calgary. 7 p.m. Free

Janie Chang: Launching the book Dragon Springs Road. Another Story Bookshop, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Apparatus Launch: Launch of an anthology featuring experimental and bold poetry, prose, and photography by 15 unique acclaimed and emerging writers. Knife Fork Book, 281 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m.

Steve Paikin: Discussing his book Bill Davis, Nation Builder and Not So Bland After All. McIntyre Performing Arts Centre, 135 Fennel Ave. W., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free mohawkcollege.ca/mohawkTALKS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Brenda Chapman: Signing books from her Stonechild and Rouleau series. Chapters, 400 Earl Grey Dr., Kanata, Ontario. 1 p.m. Free

Toronto Poetry Slam: Finals to determine which poets make the 2017 TPS Team. With Rudy Francisco from San Diego. Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema, 506 Bloor St. W. 8 p.m. $30. torontopoetryslam.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Eden Robinson: Discussion and Q&A. McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 2 p.m. Free

