Canada named guest of honour at Havana International Book Fair

Canada has been named the guest country of honour at this year’s Havana International Book Fair. The annual event, which attracts more than 600,000 attendees, takes place Feb. 9–19.

The Canadian pavilion is sponsored by the Embassy of Canada to Cuba, along with partners Canadian Heritage, the Canada Council for the Arts, the Government of Quebec, the National Film Board of Canada, Livres Canada Books, and Sherritt International. More than 30 authors – including Margaret Atwood, Madeleine Thien, Luc Chartrand, and Jocelyne Saucier – and 18 publishers are expected to attend. Photo exhibitions, film and broadcast screenings, and speaking engagements are also planned.

In October 2016, it was announced that Canada, which celebrates its sesquicentennial in 2017, will also be the guest of honour at the 2020 Frankfurt Book Fair.