Literary event listings, Jan. 30–Feb. 5, 2017

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

Art Bar Reading Series: With Dane Swan, Barry Olshen, and Karen Mulhallen. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Dennis McConaghy: Launching his book Dysfunction: Canada after Keystone XL. Audreys Books, 10702 Jasper Ave, Edmonton. 7 p.m. Free

Lit Jam: Interactive night where teams of creating writing students compete by improvising stories on stage. Judges include Danila Botha, Joseph Kertes and Shari Lapena. Hosted by Gill Deacon. Brigantine Room, Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Melody Fitzpatrick: Signing copies of her Hannah Smart series. Indigo, 2300 Yonge St., Toronto. 3 p.m. Free

TWS Reading Series: With Chelene Knight. Cottage Bistro, 4468 Main St., Vancouver. 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Colleen Nelson: Launching the YA novel Blood Brothers. McNally Robinson Books, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 7 p.m. Free

