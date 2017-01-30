Quill and Quire

Goderich, Ontario, to be transformed into Harry Potter world for October festival

Harry Potter GoderichThe town of Goderich, Ontario, located on Lake Huron, approximately 230 kilometres east of Toronto, is set to receive a Harry Potter makeover this fall for a fan festival inspired by the book series.

Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town runs Oct. 13–15, and will include quidditch matches, a poly-wizard tournament and house challenges, live performances by Potter-inspired bands like the Lovegoods and Tonks and the Aurors, a scavenger hunt, face painting, vendors, and more. The festival will take place at multiple locations throughout the town, with all proceeds going toward economic development and improvement of the community.