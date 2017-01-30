Goderich, Ontario, to be transformed into Harry Potter world for October festival

The town of Goderich, Ontario, located on Lake Huron, approximately 230 kilometres east of Toronto, is set to receive a Harry Potter makeover this fall for a fan festival inspired by the book series.

Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town runs Oct. 13–15, and will include quidditch matches, a poly-wizard tournament and house challenges, live performances by Potter-inspired bands like the Lovegoods and Tonks and the Aurors, a scavenger hunt, face painting, vendors, and more. The festival will take place at multiple locations throughout the town, with all proceeds going toward economic development and improvement of the community.