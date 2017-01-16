Literary event listings, Jan. 16–22, 2017

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Peter Jennings: Speaking on his book Shark Assault. Best Western Hotel, 400 Memorial Ave., Orillia, Ont. 10 a.m. Free

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

Art Bar Reading Series: With Claudio Duran, Vanessa Shields, Rosa Arlotto. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m. $5. artbar.org

Hot-Sauced Words: Bänoo Zan launches the new book Letters to My Father, with Michael Fraser, Jacqueline Valencia, Ian French, Georgia Wilder, Ali Ibrahimi, and Charles C Smith. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Peter Jennings: Speaking on his book Shark Assault. Saint Elizabeth Seton Parish Church, 17955 Leslie St., Newmarket, Ont. 10 a.m. Free

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

Julie Lawson: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Lawson’s White Jade Tiger. Munro Books, 1180 Government St., Victoria. 1:30 p.m. Free

