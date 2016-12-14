Tonight, the International Festival of Authors and the Toronto Arts Council hosts its second Toronto Lit Up event‚ part of a three-year program aiming to recognize the city’s authors, with a launch at Harbourfront Centre featuring children’s author Deb Loughead and YA author and journalist Mary Jennifer Payne. The two writers are launching their novels The Secrets We Keep and Finding Jade‚ respectively‚ both with Dundurn Press.

Publishers are encouraged to submit newly published books of fiction‚ poetry‚ non-fiction‚ short-fiction‚ graphica‚ cookbooks‚ and more penned by Toronto authors for consideration. Selections will be judged by a committee chaired by University of Guelph English professor and author Dionne Brand‚ and comprising IFOA director Geoffrey Taylor and associate director Christine Saratsiotis, alongside Q&Q publisher Alison Jones and BookThug co-owner Hazel Millar. Entries should be directed to torontolitup@ifoa.org.