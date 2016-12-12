Literary event listings: Dec. 12–18, 2016

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

Vancouver Poetry Slam: Poetry slam competition with guest performers. Café Deux Soleils, 2096 Commercial Dr., Vancouver. 8 p.m. $5

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Dead Poets Night: Tribute readings of deceased bards by contributors from the Best Canadian Poetry anthologies. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Deb Loughead and Mary Jennifer Payne: Launching their books, The Secrets We Keep and Finding Jade. Harbourfront Centre, Lakeside Terrace, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

Elinor Florence: Signing copies of her novel, Bird’s Eye View. Ambiente Home Design, 926-7th Avenue, Invermere., B.C. 12 p.m.

