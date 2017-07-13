Scaachi Koul’s autobiographical essay collection coming to TV

The best-selling debut essay collection from Buzzfeed culture writer Scaachi Koul, One Day We’ll All Be Dead And None of This Will Matter (Doubleday Canada), is being adapted into a comedy series by the recently launched TV division of Toronto’s First Generation Films.

Koul will write and executive-produce the scripted half-hour series with FGF’s Christina Piovesan and Machenzie Lush. It marks the author’s first time writing for TV.

“I’m very excited to work with First Gen on bringing my book — and more pressingly, my father — to television,” Koul says in a press release. FGF adds: “Scaachi’s singular voice is at once fearlessly bold yet incredibly vulnerable and she’s exactly the kind of artist whose stories we want to be telling. She paints such a vivid and hilarious portrait of what it means to be an outsider that we immediately connected with her story and think audiences will too.”

The deal for adaptation rights was arranged by Ron Eckel at the Cooke Agency in association with Jeff Alpern at the Alpern Group.

FGF is also mid-production on a number of other screen adaptations of Canadian books, most notably Kate Beaton’s picture-book The Princess and the Pony and Jeff Lemire’s graphica trilogy, Essex County.