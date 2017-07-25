Quill and Quire

Children's publishing

« Back to
Quillblog

Emma Donoghue donates over $100,000 in royalties

spring preview emma donoghue the lotterys

Emma Donoghue has raised over $100,000 for the San Francisco-based non-profit Room to Read – by donating her royalties from The Lotterys Plus One, the first book in her new middle-grade children’s series.

Room to Read was started in 1999, by former Microsoft executive John Wood, as a project to build school libraries in Nepal’s rural villages. Since then, it’s expanded geographically and in scope. According to its website, Room to Read is now at work in many parts of Africa and Asia, where it “develops literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children, and supports girls to complete secondary school with the relevant life skills to succeed in school and beyond.”

Donoghue, an Irish-born, London, Ont.–based author and Oscar-nominated screenwriter, has long been an advocate and avid fundraiser for youth literacy. Most recently she took part in the Speaking With Friends lecture series, which raises money for children’s and youth literacy programs at her local London Public Library.