Emma Donoghue donates over $100,000 in royalties

Emma Donoghue has raised over $100,000 for the San Francisco-based non-profit Room to Read – by donating her royalties from The Lotterys Plus One, the first book in her new middle-grade children’s series.

Room to Read was started in 1999, by former Microsoft executive John Wood, as a project to build school libraries in Nepal’s rural villages. Since then, it’s expanded geographically and in scope. According to its website, Room to Read is now at work in many parts of Africa and Asia, where it “develops literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children, and supports girls to complete secondary school with the relevant life skills to succeed in school and beyond.”