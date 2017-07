Canadian kidlit duo Eric and Terry Fan are on board to illustrate a forthcoming middle-grade fantasy novel by renowned U.S. author Dave Eggers, titled The Lifters. The book, about two young children exploring a magic underground world, will appear from Knopf Books for Young Readers – which acquired world English rights – in March 2018. It is the first in a two-book deal with Eggers.

The illustrators are represented by Kirsten Hall at Catbird Agency.