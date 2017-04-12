Quill and Quire

Awards

« Back to
Quillblog

2017 Schwartz Award shortlists announced

(photo: Greg Locke)

Lisa Moore (photo: Greg Locke)

The Ontario Arts Foundation has announced the shortlists for the Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children’s Book Awards, with five titles making the cut in each of two categories: Children’s Picture Book and Young Adult/Middle Reader.

Qin Leng and fellow Toronto illustrators the Fan Brothers are double nominees in the picture book category, while Lisa Moore’s first run at kidlit claims a spot on the YA/MG shortlist alongside titles by Frank Viva and Wesley King.

The shortlists are:

Children’s Picture Book

Young Adult/Middle Reader

  • A Boy Named Queen by Sara Cassidy (Groundwood Books)
  • Flannery by Lisa Moore (Groundwood Books)
  • Lucky Jonah by Richard Scrimger (HarperCollins Canada)
  • OCDaniel by Wesley King (Paula Wiseman Books)
  • Sea Change by Frank Viva (Tundra Books)

The winners of the two $6,000 prizes will be determined by student juries at Frontenac Public School in Burlington, Ontario, and announced May 19. Five students in Grade 3/4 will judge the picture books, while the YA/MG titles will be judged by five Grade 7/8 students.

Established in 1976, the Schwartz Awards recognize excellence in writing and illustration in English-language Canadian children’s literature. The prize is administered by the Ontario Arts Foundation with the support of the Ontario Arts Council, and is funded by the Ruth Schwartz Foundation.