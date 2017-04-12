2017 Schwartz Award shortlists announced

The Ontario Arts Foundation has announced the shortlists for the Ruth and Sylvia Schwartz Children’s Book Awards, with five titles making the cut in each of two categories: Children’s Picture Book and Young Adult/Middle Reader.

Qin Leng and fellow Toronto illustrators the Fan Brothers are double nominees in the picture book category, while Lisa Moore’s first run at kidlit claims a spot on the YA/MG shortlist alongside titles by Frank Viva and Wesley King.

The shortlists are:

Children’s Picture Book

Young Adult/Middle Reader

A Boy Named Queen by Sara Cassidy (Groundwood Books)

Flannery by Lisa Moore (Groundwood Books)

Lucky Jonah by Richard Scrimger (HarperCollins Canada)

OCDaniel by Wesley King (Paula Wiseman Books)

Sea Change by Frank Viva (Tundra Books)

The winners of the two $6,000 prizes will be determined by student juries at Frontenac Public School in Burlington, Ontario, and announced May 19. Five students in Grade 3/4 will judge the picture books, while the YA/MG titles will be judged by five Grade 7/8 students.

Established in 1976, the Schwartz Awards recognize excellence in writing and illustration in English-language Canadian children’s literature. The prize is administered by the Ontario Arts Foundation with the support of the Ontario Arts Council, and is funded by the Ruth Schwartz Foundation.