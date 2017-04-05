Penguin Shop demonstrates Bawse versatility with Lilly Singh takeover

The Penguin Shop is showing off its powers of transformation with its first branded takeover. The 158-square-foot space is dedicated to YouTube phenomenon Lilly Singh’s new book, How to Be a Bawse (Doubleday Canada). The store features Bawse book spines, merchandising, and a floor graphic. Singh, who is in Toronto as part of a 28-stop international tour, stopped by the store this morning and was greeted with the surprise.

The Penguin Shop is the publisher’s first permanent branded store, located in the lobby of the publisher’s Toronto headquarters.