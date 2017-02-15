Book City’s St. Clair store closed by nearby six-alarm fire

Ian Donker, general manager of the Toronto indie bookseller Book City, has confirmed that the small chain’s Yonge St. and St. Clair Ave. location was affected by a six-alarm fire at the nearby Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto on Feb. 14.

“Yonge & St. Clair will remain closed until further notice. Our apologies for any inconvenience & thank you for your patience,” Book City tweeted the morning of the fire.

Donker told Q&Q it will be another day or two before they are permitted entry to assess any damage to the store. “All staff are okay. As of now, we have no idea how long it will take to reopen,” he says.