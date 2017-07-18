Indigo rises to sixth most trusted consumer brand in Canada

Indigo has ranked sixth in an annual study assessing which brands Canadians trust the most, conducted by the University of Victoria’s Peter B. Gustavson School of Business. In the study’s third year, more than 6,500 consumers surveyed nearly 300 Canadian companies across 26 industry sectors, considering factors like customer service, quality of product or service, and a company’s values and sense of social responsibility. It aims to draw a connection between brand trust and purchasing decisions.

The newly released 2017 results show that Indigo Books & Music has risen to the sixth most trusted brand after being ranked 59 last year. The top five companies are Mountain Equipment Co-op, CAA, Costco, Fairmont Hotels, and Ikea.

Gustavson School of Business dean Saul Klein says in a release: