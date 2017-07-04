Priscila Uppal’s What Linda Said to debut at Summerworks theatre festival

Toronto poet, playwright, novelist, and York University professor Priscila Uppal’s latest play, What Linda Said, will premiere at Toronto’s Summerworks Festival, taking place Aug. 3–13. There will be seven performances of the production during the festival at the Factory Theatre Studio.

What Linda Said is inspired by Uppal’s friend, playwright and actor Linda Griffiths, who passed away from breast cancer while Uppal was undergoing surgery for her own cancer treatment. In the play, Linda (Tracey Hoyt) returns in an imaged space while Priscila (Kimwun Perehinec) is undergoing chemotherapy, and the two engage in conversations about how cancer affected their relationship and their lives.