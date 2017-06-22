Actor and “lifelong nerd” Jay Baruchel joins Chapterhouse Comics team

Actor, director, and screenwriter Jay Baruchel (This is the End, How to Train Your Dragon, Goon: Last of the Enforcers) has joined the team of Chapterhouse Publishing, the Toronto-based graphica house behind Captain Canuck.

Founded in 2015, the company is the largest comic-book publisher in Canada, with 16 running series. Montreal-born Baruchel will serve as its chief creative officer, owner, and investor. He also co-wrote a special edition of Captain Canuck: Year One, along with Chapterhouse editor-in-chief Kalman Andrasofszky, for Free Comic Book Day in May.

Baruchel says in a press release: “As both a patriot and a lifelong nerd, the breadth of vision and daring that Chapterhouse had already displayed in their two short years was nothing short of staggering. This was the kind of thing we’d talk and dream about as Canadian kids – a home grown Canadian extended comic book universe. This was both an adventure and holy mission, and one I knew I had to be a part of.”

Along with the Chapterhouse announcement is news that Baruchel will be attending Montreal Comic Con at the city’s Palais des congrès on July 9.