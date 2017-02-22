Quill and Quire

Koyama Press donates original cartoon collection to Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum

One of the collection's pieces, by Tim Hensley

Koyama Press publisher Annie Koyama has donated more than 250 pieces of original artwork to the Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum in honour of the Toronto indie press’s 10th anniversary. The library will host an exhibition of the collection – which includes works by Lisa Hanawalt, Eleanor Davis, Dustin Harbin, Tim Hensley, and Kevin Huizenga – from May 6–Oct. 21, 2018, to coincide with the fourth annual Cartoon Crossroads Columbus festival.

Koyama says in a press release that Billy Ireland was chosen “because of its focus on preserving and openly sharing the history of comics.”

 