Koyama Press donates original cartoon collection to Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum

Koyama Press publisher Annie Koyama has donated more than 250 pieces of original artwork to the Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum in honour of the Toronto indie press’s 10th anniversary. The library will host an exhibition of the collection – which includes works by Lisa Hanawalt, Eleanor Davis, Dustin Harbin, Tim Hensley, and Kevin Huizenga – from May 6–Oct. 21, 2018, to coincide with the fourth annual Cartoon Crossroads Columbus festival.

Koyama says in a press release that Billy Ireland was chosen “because of its focus on preserving and openly sharing the history of comics.”