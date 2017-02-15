Stuart McLean, longtime CBC Radio personality, has died

Stuart McLean, host of the popular CBC Radio program The Vinyl Cafe, has died at age 68. The news comes months after McLean announced in December 2016 he was suspending the show to concentrate on his treatment for melanoma.

McLean spun off The Vinyl Cafe – about a fictitious record-shop owner and his family, friends, and neighbours – into a series of bestselling books, most recently 2015’s Vinyl Cafe Turns the Page, which was longlisted for the 2016 Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour. He was a Leacock favourite, having previously received the prize for Home from the Vinyl Cafe (1999), Vinyl Cafe Unplugged (2001), and Secrets from the Vinyl Cafe (2007). In 2012, McLean was named an officer of the Order of Canada. He received the Retail Council of Canada’s Libris Award for lifetime achievement in 2014.

Over a period of 27 years, McLean published 14 titles with Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada. Penguin Canada publisher Nicole Winstanley says in a statement: