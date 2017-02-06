City of Toronto launches My City, My Six flash fiction project

The City of Toronto is playing on its nickname with a new participatory prose project called My City, My Six, which invites residents to share a six-word story in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial. Six local arts service organizations – Arts Etobicoke, East End Arts, Lakeshore Arts, North York Arts, Scarborough Arts, and UrbanArts – will take part by hosting word-a-thons and workshops from February to May.

Toronto poet laureate Anne Michaels kicked the project off with her own contribution: “We belong where love finds us.” Michaels will serve on a jury that will select stories to be included in a exhibition taking place in the fall at venues across the city. Torontonians are asked to email their six words to culturalhotspot@toronto.ca before the end of May.