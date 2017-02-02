B.C.-based ebook app Shelfie shuts down

Shelfie, the Vancouver-based ebook bundling app formerly known as BitLit, announced on Jan. 30 that it would be shutting down servers – rendering the app unusable – the following day.

The app was based on the premise of “shelfies,” pictures of users’s bookshelves that they could upload to get ebook and audiobook versions of the titles they already owned at a free or discounted cost.

Users were encouraged in a news release to re-download their DRM-free books before end of day, while access to all DRM titles would be barred permanently.

Though the release stated no reason for the company’s shuttering, Shelfie co-founder and CEO Peter Hudson told The Digital Reader that the current ebook market “just doesn’t make much sense” for smaller platforms competing with Apple, Google, and Amazon.

Shelfie’s release has since been updated, with news that Kobo will be continuing the Shelfie service until Feb. 28, giving readers an extra month’s time to access the app’s data.