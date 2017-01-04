Toronto Public Library names its most popular books of 2016

The country’s largest library system has released the lists of its most-borrowed titles of 2016. A number of the year’s biggest Canadian books proved to be just as popular with Toronto Public Library patrons as they were with retail customers and award juries:
Top 10 overall fiction
- The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
- Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien
- The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena
- A Great Reckoning by Louise Penny
- The Best Kind of People by Zoe Whittall
- The Wonder by Emma Donoghue
- The Widow by Fiona Barton
- The Whistler by John Grisham
- The Illegal by Lawrence Hill
- I Let You Go by Clare Mackintosh
Top 10 non-fiction
- When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
- The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son Talk About Life by Anderson Cooper
- The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer
- Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right by Jane Mayer
- Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance
- Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth
- The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything by Neil Pasricha
- Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the At of Organizing by Marie Kondo
- Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen
- Stalin’s Daughter: The Extraordinary and Tumultuous Life of Svetlana Alliluyeva by Rosemary Sullivan
Top 10 Canadian
- Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien
- The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena
- A Great Reckoning by Louise Penny
- The Best Kind of People by Zoe Whittall
- The Wonder by Emma Donoghue
- The Illegal by Lawrence Hill
- Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis
- When the Music’s Over by Peter Robinson
- The Twenty-Three by Linwood Barclay
- 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad
CBC also has the scoop on the Vancouver Public Library’s most in-demand books of the year‚ which include Thomas King’s The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America, Wab Kinew‘s The Reason You Walk‚ and Justin Trudeau’s Common Ground.