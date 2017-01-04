Toronto Public Library names its most popular books of 2016

The country’s largest library system has released the lists of its most-borrowed titles of 2016. A number of the year’s biggest Canadian books proved to be just as popular with Toronto Public Library patrons as they were with retail customers and award juries:

Top 10 overall fiction

Top 10 non-fiction

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son Talk About Life by Anderson Cooper The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right by Jane Mayer Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything by Neil Pasricha Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the At of Organizing by Marie Kondo Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen Stalin’s Daughter: The Extraordinary and Tumultuous Life of Svetlana Alliluyeva by Rosemary Sullivan

Top 10 Canadian



Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena A Great Reckoning by Louise Penny The Best Kind of People by Zoe Whittall The Wonder by Emma Donoghue The Illegal by Lawrence Hill Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis When the Music’s Over by Peter Robinson The Twenty-Three by Linwood Barclay 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad

CBC also has the scoop on the Vancouver Public Library’s most in-demand books of the year‚ which include Thomas King’s The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America, Wab Kinew‘s The Reason You Walk‚ and Justin Trudeau’s Common Ground.