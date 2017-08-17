Book Links: Chinese crime novelist charged with murders; new Dorian Gray film coming with female lead

- Chinese crime novelist is charged with decades-old murders. (The New York Times)
- Musician St. Vincent will direct film adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray starring a female lead. (HuffPost)
- After winning a Hugo Award for the second year in a row, N.K. Jemisin will see her Broken Earth trilogy adapted for TV. (BookRiot)
- Merriam-Webster cites spike in racist-oriented searches after Charlottestown rally. (HuffPost)
- Model Cara Delevinge’s debut novel due in October. (Los Angeles Times)
- Quarto cancels planned takeover sale. (Publishers Weekly)
- Writers baffled over author Philippa Gregory’s comments that genre books are “lazy” and “sloppy.” (The Guardian)
- A timely review of three books on North Korea and the threat of nuclear war. (The New York Times)
- Neil Gaiman, Gerard Way, and more on board for comics collection to support Planned Parenthood. (Kickstarter)
- We all knew that writing things out by hand makes them easier to remember than typing them, right? (Intellectual Takeout)
- Rachel Cusk’s new design for fiction. (The New Yorker)
- How well do you know famous literary friendships? (The Guardian)
Book links