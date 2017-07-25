Children’s Books Links: Bill O’Reilly dropped from picture book; who are board books really for?

- From Star Wars: Spaceships to Feminist Baby: Are today’s board books for kids or their parents? (Book Riot)
- After a successful start in the U.S., Simon and Schuster children’s imprint Salaam Reads – which presents positive portraits of Muslim children and families – is launching in the U.K. (The Bookseller)
- Syrian refugee and teenage Olympic swimmer, Yusra Mardini – who rescued 20 fellow refugees when their boat began to sink – will write a memoir for Bluebird. (The Bookseller)
- While bestselling writer James Patterson and former TV host Bill O’Reilly collaborated on the 2016 children’s picture book, Give Please a Chance, Patterson will go it alone for the follow-up, Give Thank You A Try. (The Washington Post)
- Toronto theatre troupe brings “smart and silly and creative and colorful” Alligator Pie musical to the 2017 Soulpepper on 42nd Street festival in New York: review. (DC Metro Theatre Arts)
- Children’s illustrator and author Chris Haughton creates a Virtual Reality app for kids, based on his environmental-themed picture book, Little Earth. (Digital Arts Online)
