Book Links: Two new Potter books coming; Brexit’s “major impact” on the publishing industry

- Two new Harry Potter books are due this fall to coincide with British Library exhibition. (MashReads)
- Jane Austen gets her own U.K. bank note, but readers think it could have featured a better quote. (National Post)
- Former Blair minister Denis MacShane on how Brexit will have a “major impact” on the books industry. (The Bookseller)
- Chef Anthony Bourdain makes his foray into comic book creation. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Junot Díaz’s next title will be a picture book. (The New York Times)
- Keanu Reeves heads new independent press. (Los Angeles Times)
- Amazon to adapt a number of Agatha Christie titles for the screen, including Ordeal of Innocence. (Flavorwire)
- Wattpad partners with Hachette Romans for books based on stories from the indie-publishing platform. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Barnes & Noble sees more shuffling of executives. (The Digital Reader)
- China is home to new “book wormhole”. (Melville House)
- Sudbury poet laureate Kim Fahner launches sidewalk poetry project. (CBC Books)
Book links