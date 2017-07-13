Book Links: First look at Oprah in A Wrinkle in Time; help this library cast some early modern magic spells

- A first look at Oprah and others in the new film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. (Entertainment Weekly)
- U.S. library invites readers to help transcribe early modern magic texts. (The Mary Sue)
- On the TV movie adaptation of Zadie Smith’s NW, premiering today. (Flavorwire)
- Understanding poetry isn’t as hard as everyone thinks. (The New York Times)
- When to call it quits on a literary series. (BookRiot)
- Why literature needs more angry female heroes. (Electric Lit)
- Happy wedding season! Here are some of the worst weddings in literature. (Electric Lit)
- Remembering Marvel’s first attempt to appeal to women readers, 1972’s The Cat. (Literary Hub)
- Newly displayed Agatha Christie letters give insight into the author’s relationship with her publisher. (The Guardian)
- Are poor sales reports of Dangerous “fake news”? (The Guardian)
- George Andreou named new Harvard University Press director. (Publishers Weekly)
- Former Grand Central Publishing executives Jamie Raab and Deb Futter launch Celadon Books at Macmillan. (Publishers Weekly)