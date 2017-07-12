Book Links: Moonlight director to take on James Baldwin novel; Trump target Mika Brzezinski signs three-book deal

- Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to adapt 1974 James Baldwin novel to screen. (Electric Literature)
- Mika Brzezinski signs six-figure, three-book deal with Weinstein Books after being subject of notorious Trump tweets. (Los Angeles Times)
- Milo Yiannopoulos is lying about how well his book is doing. (Publishers Weekly)
- Translator Daniel Hahn uses winnings from International Dublin Award to found translation prize. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Netflix to adapt graphic novel by My Chemical Romance frontman into mini-series. (MashReads)
- White House photographer to release coffee-table books of Michelle Obama photos. (Entertainment Weekly)
- How Stephen King was outed as his pseudonym Richard Bachman. (Mental Floss)
- A look at recently opened Iranian bookseller Book Garden. (Newsweek)
- What Henry David Thoreau’s work means now, on his 200th birthday. (New Republic)